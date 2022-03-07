Kidnappers arrested after taking Durban businessman and demanding R1 million

Kgomotso Phooko

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, kidnapping and extortion.

This is after they allegedly kidnapped a man from his business premises in Reservoir Hills, Durban. They also took cash from him.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the victim’s wife got worried when she called to find out why he had not returned home on Friday night.

“Suddenly, the phone was taken from him by an unknown male who demanded a ransom of R1 million so that the victim will be released. Charges of kidnapping and extortion were opened for investigation at Westville SAPS,” said Gwala.

Gwala said the suspects took cash from the business premises and then withdrew more money from the businessman’s credit card while he was held captive.

Gwala said the businessman managed to escape from his kidnappers while the police were searching for him. He was being held at a house at KwaDindi in Taylor’s Halt.

“Police were later informed that the victim managed to escape and found his way to the Taylor’s Halt SAPS, near Pietermaritzburg,” said Gwala.

The two suspects, aged 27 and 32, were also found in possession of two firearms and ammunition.

ALSO READ: Gauteng’s alleged kidnapping kingpin arrested