Over 1,000 suspects arrested at the weekend

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Gauteng arrested over 1,000 suspects for various crimes at the weekend.

The suspects were apprehended for crimes such as possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, murder, assault by causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and undocumented persons.

Acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Major General Girly Mbele, was joined by MEC of community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, on Saturday to combat crime in all five districts of the province.

Along with various law enforcements, they led a multidisciplinary integrated operation called ‘Okae Molao’, which led to the arrest of over 1,000 suspects.

All the suspects were arrested in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, West Rand and Johannesburg districts.

The operation conducted in the Tshwane district led to the arrest of 280 suspects, and 110 of them included serious crimes against women and children. Eight suspects were nabbed for unlicensed firearms and ammunition, which were seized and several illegal shebeens were closed down.

Police in the Ekurhuleni district recovered two stolen vehicles that were reported to have been hijacked in Benoni. They also seized 40 half mandrax pills and closed illegal shebeens.

“In the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, they arrested 369 suspects including 129 suspects who were reportedly apprehended during a suspect tracing operation. They seized illegal mining equipment and 46 undocumented persons,” said Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

All the undocumented persons where taken in to be processed by the department of home affairs.

“The police in Gauteng continue to fight crime in the province and assert the authority of the State,” said Sello.

In the West Rand, police arrested 168 suspects following an intensified crime prevention campaign which involved other law enforcement agencies. The suspects were arrested for offences such as murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms, assault to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), malicious damage to property and dealing in drugs.

78 suspects were arrested in the Sedibeng district for various crimes such as drunk driving, possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearm and housebreaking and theft.

Some of the suspects were issued with fines while the others will appear before different Magistrate’s Courts starting from Monday, 07 March 2022.