Body of woman found hacked into pieces and husband hanging in home

Citizen Reporter

A woman was found hacked to death and dumped in the bushes near a cliff shortly before her husband was found hanging at their home in Peddie, Eastern Cape on Monday, 07 March 2022.

A passer-by discovered the gruesome body of a woman, who has since been identified as Nosikhumbuzo Ntlontlo, cut into pieces at the eMaxhegweni Location.

It was alleged the passer-by reported the incident to the Peddie police (SAPS).

Upon arrival at about 09:00, they discovered that Ntlontlo’s body had multiple hacked injuries.

The 31-year-old Nosikhumbuzo’s husband, Vukani Mazana was found allegedly hanging at the couple’s home at Lujko Location.

This is a developing story.

This comes after another gruesome discovery was made earlier this month, when the body of a woman was found in a toilet cut in half in Maclear, Eastern Cape.

The victim, Bongeka Madini was found in a toilet in TV Park, after she was allegedly raped before being murdered.

It was reported that she had been out with a friend at a tavern, and a 55-year-old suspect was seen drinking with them.

However, at around 10pm Bongeka’s friend claimed she suspected Madini had left with the suspect, as this was the last time she saw either of them.

According to reports, the 55-year-old man used a saw to dismember Madini’s body.

In January, the community of Mapetla, Soweto were shook to learn of the news of a teenage girl who was found hanging from a tree near the Pikitup depot.

The victim odentified as Matshepo Malefane was reported missing by her mother.

The following day they went looking for her, and after four hours of searching, they later found her at her boyfriend’s house.

It was then agreed upon that the boyfriend would accompany her home later that day.

However, the teenager did not return home as expected by her family. It was then reported that she discovered by community members hanging from a tree.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

