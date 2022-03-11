Cops on manhunt for suspects who brutally murdered businessman, wife and children

Kgomotso Phooko

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga have launched a massive manhunt for two suspects after a businessman and his entire family were found brutally murdered.

On Tuesday at around 19:30, police in Nelspruit responded to a call from neighbours who heard gunshots being fired at the home of the business owner.

Shortly after, the neighbours reportedly saw two men jumping over a wall towards the direction of R40 road, where they disappeared into the darkness.

A brutal crime scene

Upon arriving at the scene, police and the medical personnel found the man aged 58, his wife aged 50 and their two daughters, aged 8 and 11 with gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were certified dead at the scene.

The horrific incident took place at Rebone in Casteel near Bushbuckridge at the house of the businessman.

The victims were identified by their family, the man as Johnson Fakude, his wife Gift Matsane and their daughters as Princess Fakude and Priscilla Fakude.

Cash loan business

The man owned a business called Cash Loans in Busbuckridge and Acornhoek.

Police are currently pursuing the motive of the killings after opening a case with four counts of murder.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has ordered the police to work swiftly in arresting the suspects.

“We would like to send our condolences to the family of the murdered victims. What has happened is so sad and can never be wished to anyone.

“Those suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book immediately. We know our community will not disappoint us but will assist with the information that we need at this point in time,” said Manamela.

Police are urging the public who may have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the branch commander, detective colonel Dumisani Mbokane on 083 556 5630 or they can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Information can also be shared on MYSAPS App, the police will treat information as confidentially and callers will be granted anonymity.