Police nab three suspects for allegedly smuggling motorbikes to Mozambique

Citizen Reporter

Mpumalanga police have arrested three men, aged between 31 and 47, for allegedly smuggling motorbikes and parts of motorcycles to Mozambique.

The three suspects were arrested on Saturday by the Nelspruit Flying Squad members on the N4 road, between Kanyamazane and Matsulu, on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen properties.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala on Sunday said members received information about a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi, with Free State registration number plates, carrying some suspected stolen items.

ALSO READ: Bogus Hawks officials nabbed for extortion and corruption

The minibus taxi was en route to Mozambique using the N4 road.

“The said vehicle, which was occupied by commuters, was then spotted by the members between Kanyamazane and Matsulu whilst traveling towards the direction of Malelane.

“A search was then conducted on the minibus taxi as well as the tralier which it was pulling and items suspected to have been stolen were discovered,” he said in a statement.

Mohlala said police seized motorbikes as well as some parts of motorcycles wrapped in a black plastic bags.

When questioned by police, the three suspects informed police that they were the owners of the bags, but police arrested them. They were charged for possession of suspected stolen properties.

“Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed so far that the kombi was traveling from Welkom (Free State) and was destined to Mozambique when it was intercepted.

“The three are believed to have been in a mission to smuggle the goods from South Africa to the country of Mozambique when their attempts were halted by the astute members.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

#sapsMP Three suspects arrested for ellegedly smuggling motorbikes to Mozambique by Nelspruit Flying Squad on the N4 Road between Kanyamazane and Matsulu on Saturday 12/03. NPhttps://t.co/3dVaEFPUhu pic.twitter.com/wA0Exh1vf5— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) March 13, 2022

Other cases

Mohlala said the suspects could possibly be linked to other cases in relation to the confiscated properties, and more charges could be added.

Mpumalanga Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, applauded the Nelspruit Flying Squad members for arresting the three suspects.

Manamela reassured the public that police and other law enforcement agencies were determined to stop the smuggling of goods.

“As long as the information about criminal activities is brought to our attention, we will act decisively without fear or favour. We thank both members of the public and the members for this commendable success,” she said.

NOW READ: Cops on manhunt for suspects who brutally murdered businessman, wife and children