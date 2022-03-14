Car stolen ten years ago recovered by police

Citizen Reporter

A car stolen ten years ago was recovered by an alert police officer, after spotting it parked in one of Carletonville’s busiest streets.

While on a routine patrol last week, the officer spotted suspicious individuals in a white Volkswagen Golf, Carletonville police communication officer warrant officer Peter Masooa told Carletonville/Fochville Herald.

Masooa said his colleague was driving through Annan Road in the afternoon when he approached the suspects.

He then asked to search them and the vehicle.

While comparing the information on a tag in the car with the licence disk, the officer found it did not match.

He then noticed two licence disks on the car’s windscreen, and searched the information on the other disc as well.

It was then he discovered the car was in fact stolen more than 80 kilometres away, in Florida, Johannesburg, in 2012.

The men were promptly arrested, and the car confiscated.

Bikes destined for Mozambique confiscated

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga over the weekend for allegedly smuggling motorbikes and motorcycle parts to Mozambique.

The trio were busted while travelling with some of the suspected stolen goods in a white Toyota Quantum minibus taxi along the N4.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed the men were travelling from Welkom in the Free State to Mozambique.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court today.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Carletonville/Fochville Herald, by Adele Louw. Read the original article here.