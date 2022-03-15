Newcastle deputy mayor unharmed after shooting near home

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting near the home of the deputy mayor of Newcastle.

It is understood the deputy mayor’s security guards noticed a vehicle parked across the street near a shopping centre on Monday and decided to investigate.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the occupants of the car then attacked the guards.

“It is alleged that the occupants of the vehicle attacked the security officials who were standing on the road and two of the security officials were injured.

“One of the suspects was also injured in the altercation. The two security guards and the suspect were transported to a local hospital to receive medical attention.”

Naicker said the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

“Police at Newcastle are investigating the incident. The Deputy Mayor was not attacked and the altercation took place on the road outside his premises.”

Umlazi shooting manhunt

Meanwhile, detectives from the Provincial Task Team have launched a manhunt for the killers of six men who were gunned down in Umlazi on Monday.

It is believed a group of men aged between 22 and 25 years old were seated in a house at an informal settlement in N Section, Umlazi when they were attacked by approximately seven criminals who were armed with pistols.

Naicker said police are searching for the suspects.

“Six of the occupants were killed in the attack and two men who found injured near the scene of the attack were conveyed to local hospitals to receive medical attention. Detectives from the Provincial Task Team are investigating six counts of a murder and two of attempted murder.”

Naicker has appealed to anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact police

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has condemned the incident, and pledged that police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the ruthless killers are brought to book.

