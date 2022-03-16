Woman stabbed and robbed while waiting in parked car in Ottawa

Kgomotso Phooko

Durban based security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), responded to calls of distress from residents on Sunker Road around 14:00 on Tuesday, 15 March reporting a hijacking/robbery taking place.

While officers were dispatched on the scene, the RUSA operations centre received further calls about a woman bleeding profusely at the same location.

The first responding officers found a woman with eight stab wounds to her upper body in Ottawa, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

The woman was identified as a 33-year-old foreign national.

Upon arriving at the scene, the paramedics found the women in a critical condition and stabilised her before rushing her to a hospital.

On the scene, the officers found a 21-year-old male who informed them that the victim was his sister in- law.

He said he had accompanied her to fetch stock in the area for their business when they noticed two males near the building they were going to.

The male and the victim are originally from Mumbai in India, they have been operating a Chicken Tikka and a salon business in Dawncrest, Veruman since 2018.

He explained that the two males were picking cardboards and cans.

He said one of the men approached the victim and asked for food or money, they informed the man that all they can offer him was cigarette.

Both of the suspects accepted the offer, the man said he left the victim in the car to go fetch the stock from the premises.

It was minutes later when he heard the victim screaming hysterically.

He then ran back to the car to find one of the suspects holding a firearm and the other repeatedly stabbing the woman.

They then threw her out of a grey 2013 Honda Civic before fleeing the scene with cash and two mobile phones in the victim’s car.