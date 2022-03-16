30% Saps firearms stolen in the past 10 years not recovered 

Narissa Subramoney

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that only 5 170 stolen state-issued firearms out of 7 331 have been recovered in the past 10 years.

Even more shocking is that 75% of the 10 808 555 stolen ammunition rounds in the past decade have also not been recovered – only 2 672 578 rounds were recovered.

The calibre of weapons stolen and recovered is also concerning, with 238 rifles and 89 shotguns over the past 10 years.

Cele revealed this information when he was responding to a question by the DA shadow police minister Andrew Whitfield.

“This does not include the firearms that were stolen and not recovered. The Minister omitted this information from his reply and the DA will submit a follow-up question,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield said the party will now demand a report from Cele detailing all investigations and disciplinary actions taken against ‘gun running’ cops responsible for the loss or theft of firearms.

“The DA believes that punishment for their proven negligence should be criminal charges and dismissal,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield said it’s common knowledge that stolen weapons and ammunition end up in the hands of criminals, which are being used to commit violent crimes across South Africa.

“This makes Saps complicit in the rampant violent crime wave that is spreading across the country,” said Whitfield.

In August last year, the DA called on Saps to institute a national firearms audit across all police stations across the country.

