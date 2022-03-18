Relative arrested for murder of toddler

Kgomotso Phooko

An inquest docket was initially opened at the Elandslaage SAPS in Durban when a toddler died after vomiting.

A relative of the 3-year-old girl went to report the incident to the police.

According to a police report the relative told officers that on 10 March, the little girl went to bed after eating some snacks.

The relative then said around 4am the next day, the little girl started to vomit and died shortly after.

When the case was initially opened, the police suspected no foul play and there were no visible injuries on the deceased’s body.

Lieutenant colonel Nqobile Gwala said the incident occurred when the little girl was visiting her father’s family at Matiwaneskop near Ladysmith.

Investigations lead to arrest and murder charge

After investigations and a report from the medical examiner, it was revealed that the child had internal blood clots in her head and kidneys.

According to the report, it was established that the child was severely assaulted and had sustained internal injuries.

The 19-year-old relative, who initially had reported the incident to police was then arrested on Thursday, 17 March.

The inquest docket was then changed to murder, the suspect will appear at the Ladysmith Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

Tshwane parents found guilty of assaulting, neglecting their baby

Last year in October, a Tshwane mother and father who abused their baby girl so horrifically that she almost died – twice – were both found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and child neglect.

Pretoria High Court Judge Hennie de Vos acquitted the pair – who cannot be named to protect the identity of their minor child – of two counts of attempted murder, finding they had not intended to kill the infant.

The little girl was born prematurely in February 2021, but was happy and healthy when she was released from hospital the following month.

Mere weeks later, though, she was readmitted with breathing difficulties. X-rays subsequently showed she had several fractured ribs

Doctors and a social worker who had examined the infant after her first trip to hospital reported their suspicions that she was being abused to the police at the time, and her father was initially charged.

Additional information by Bernadette Wicks.

