Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Alexandra

The South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (SAEPU) has condemned the robbery of emergency services personnel in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the crew from EMS from Alexandra Station were robbed at gunpoint in a moving ambulance on Tuesday by three unknown armed criminals.

“Both crews pointed with a gun on the waist whilst demanding crew ‘’s cell phones, wallets and backpacks. R500 was withdrawn from one of the crew’s bank accounts already. Ambulance keys were also taken and then returned after a while by a small kid on the road. Station managers and crew mates immediately went to Alexandra Saps to report the incident.”

Saepu has called on police to arrest the culprits and justice must be served.

“We also urge the department to mishap the security on the vehicles because we cannot always rely on the mercy of God. We further send strength to our comrades and believe that counselling will be arranged by their managers to assist them in overcoming the trauma.”

There have been a spate of attacks on ambulance crews with repeated calls from civil society and anti-crime activists that paramedics must be protected when attending to accidents and emergencies.

Earlier this year Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi appealed to communities to protect paramedics.

“Attacks on paramedics and EMS resources is simply unacceptable. We are appealing to communities to work with us to protect EMS personnel.”

In January 2022, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services staff marched against the ongoing attacks on paramedics in the province after their colleagues were held at gunpoint in Reiger Park, east of Johannesburg while responding to a call.

According to the Gauteng Health Department, the paramedics were attacked at gunpoint while responding to a call of a woman in labour.

