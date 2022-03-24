SANDF seizes vehicles being smuggled out of SA, one suspect shot dead 

Citizen Reporter

A joint operation by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Mbuzini South African Weather Service (SAPS) has resulted in the recovery of three vehicles which were reported stolen.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police received a tip-off about the three vehicles, two of which were reported stolen from Delmas and Grootvlei and the third one not yet reported stolen, but reflecting Toyota SA as the owner, on Wednesday.

Two Toyota Hilux bakkies and a Toyota Prado were all heading to the direction of Mozambique border line, where the SANDF was waiting.

“The suspects allegedly ignored the warning to stop, thereafter a shootout ensued whereby members of the army reportedly fired some shots. As a result, one of the suspects is said to have been shot while the other two fled, leaving behind all the vehicles on the scene,” said Mohlala.

The suspect who was shot succumbed to his injuries and was certified dead on the scene.

The remaining suspects are still at large and police urge the public to assist with information that may lead to their arrest by contacting the Branch Commander, Detective Warrant Officer Solomon Sambo on 082 448 9653 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela raised her concern regarding the stolen vehicles reported and the number of vehicles smuggled out of the country.

She further urged the public to continue trusting the security cluster with information.

In a separate incident in the province, Delmas SAPS members arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a car dealership company in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Mohlala, four suspects allegedly forced their way through the side gate of the dealership, broke into the workshop, deactivated the alarm system and disabled the security cameras.

“They then allegedly ransacked the place and took computers and tablets as well as opened the safe where vehicle keys were kept,” said Mohlala.

The suspects made off with four new vehicles, two Toyota Hilux Club Cab bakkies, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Toyota Fortuner.

Police and the vehicle tracking company were notified about the incident and managed to recover two club cab bakkies in Kensington.

Three of the suspects were arrested on charges of business burglary.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspect and are also searching for the other vehicles.

The suspects appeared in the Cleveland District Court on Thursday for possession of suspected stolen vehicles and will be transferred to Delmas for their court appearance.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde