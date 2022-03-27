Three suspects arrested, two killed in shootout with police in KZN

Faizel Patel

Three suspects have been arrested and two others killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that officers received information on Saturday of a vehicle with five occupants, who had committed a house robbery in the Phoenix area earlier this week and were on the run.

Police said after viewing video footage of the robbery, it emerged that the same vehicle was used in another robbery in Phoenix last week where the suspects posed as municipal workers.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said officers received further information that the vehicle was heading towards KwaMashu from Resevoir Hills.

“Police officers proceeded toward the M19 following the information. Whilst on the M19, the police officers located the vehicle on Inanda Road travelling towards Parlock. A chase ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspect’s vehicle crashed along a barrier on Inanda Road near Parlock. All five suspects were apprehended at the scene.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Police launch manhunt for suspects involved in Mpumalanga CIT heist

“The suspects were injured in the collision and two were declared dead on scene while the other three were detained,” Mbele said.

Mbele said during a search of the vehicle two firearms, jewellery, cellphones and various other items were found.

“On initial investigation, it was discovered that one of the suspects is currently out on bail for a robbery which was committed at the Phoenix Plaza during November last year where two jewellery stores were robbed. Both firearms were seized and will be taken for ballistic testing. The vehicle that crashed was also seized and impounded for further investigation.”

Mbele said the three suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court facing charges for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are on high alert following threats of violence and criminality in the province.

It is understood that threats were circulated on social media using voice notes and other messages.

Police say officers and other security forces are prepared to react to any event which may contribute to the breakdown of law and order.