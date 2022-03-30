Home affairs officer at Tutu refugee centre arrested for soliciting a bribe

Kgomotso Phooko

A Refugee Status Determination Officer (RSDO) has been swiftly arrested for allegedly taking a bribe at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre on the 20 March 2022.

The centre is based at Marabastad in Pretoria.

It is alleged that the officer who is legally mandated to adjudicate applications of asylum seekers looking for a refugee status took a bribe from a Bangladesh national.

The officer was arrested after a security guard allegedly saw her take money from a Bangladesh national.

“Bribing an official for a service that is available for free suggests that the person bribing is aware that they don’t have a valid claim for international protection.”

“This is another example of the abuse we are rooting out in the asylum seeker and refugee management system,” said Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi.

Bribe for validity of the aslym permit

The Bangladesh national wanted the officer to extend the validity of the asylum permit as the application for the Bangladesh for international protection is being appealed at the Refugee Appeals Authority of SA (RAASA).

The security guy who witnessed the bribe confronted the two and called the Counter-Corruption Branch of the Department of Home Affairs.

After interrogations, the Hawks were called and both suspects were arrested.

While the Refugee Reception Offices remain closed, asylum seekers whose permits cannot be extended online are invited to the offices.

“I have instructed the department to conduct a speedy, thorough and full investigation into the matter and action must be taken against anyone who falls foul of the law”, said Minister Motsoaledi.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court on 30 March 2022.

Minister Motsoaledi reiterated his call that there is no space for dishonest employees at the Department of Home Affairs.

ALSO READ: Hawks, Home Affairs nab suspects over illegal immigration scheme