Mpumalanga police hunt suspects after father hacked to death and set alight

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for five male suspects, after they allegedly hacked a 31-year-old man to death and torched his body.

The incident happened on Monday at around 19:15 at the Kwa Mgodi area in Piet Retief.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the man was at home with his wife and child when a group of five men, armed with bush knives, entered their home and held the family hostage.

The suspects then proceeded to drag the man outside while his wife and child were kept inside.

“The man was then allegedly hacked by the suspects until he gave up. Thereafter the suspects reportedly pulled his body into a certain rondavel before setting it alight,” Mohlala said in a statement on Wednesday.

The five male suspects are said to have fled the scene after the incident.

Mohlala said Piet Retief police opened a murder case with a count of arson.

He said the motive for the man’s killing, who has been identified as Mxolisi Ndlela, was unknown at this stage.

He added that police could not rule out the possibility that the murder incident could be witchcraft-related.

“The police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

