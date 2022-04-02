Top cop Fannie Masemola hosts drug clean-up campaign to rid Mahikeng of crime

Citizen Reporter

The community of Mahikeng can sleep a bit easier since the Police Ministry commissioned a clean-up campaign targeting drugs and drug-related crimes.

The intervention comes after community members expressed concerns for their safety concerns during a Ministerial Crime Prevention Imbizo held on Saturday, 2 April 2022 in Lonely and Montshioastad villages in Mahikeng.

The Imbizo was hosted by the Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, his Deputy Cassel Mathale, newly appointed National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, and police top management from the North West province.

Concerned Mahikeng residents

Residents first raised concerns three weeks ago during a Presidential Imbizo.

“In our last visit with the President to this area, you as a community sharply raised concerns around drug-related crimes.

“As the police, we knew we had to respond and respond fast, especially to allegations around the overall slow response of the Saps and at times some officers turning a blind eye or even being in the pockets of drug dealers,” said Cele.

Cele has since ordered a full clean-up campaign in Mahikeng as an immediate response to some allegations by some community members.

Local drug trade

Some residents believe an influx of illegal foreign nationals in the area is fuelling the drug trade.

Cele has also called for a diagnostic report on the Mahikeng precinct from the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service.

He has instructed the Secretariat, which plays an oversight role in the resourcing of the police service, to report back to the ministry in two weeks, on the capacity of the Mahikeng police station and its ability to service the community needs.

