Sars campaign against tax cheats looting SA of billions welcomed

Tax Justice SA (TJSA) has welcomed revelations that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a campaign against major tax cheats looting the nation of billions of rand.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said Sars was becoming more efficient in pursuing tax evaders, beneficiaries of crime proceeds, and those involved in corrupt activities

In recent days, the revenue service conducted a number of search-and-seizure operations at the businesses and homes of significant players in the banking, gold, alcohol and cigarette industries.

One such operation was the gold refinery Bullion Star in Johannesburg, which is allegedly involved in a multibillion-rand export scam.

TJSA founder Yusuf Abramjee said it is reassuring to see some progress being made against the criminal masterminds who have been looting South Africans for years.

“Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter should be commended for his transparency with this new campaign as it’s vital that public confidence in state authorities is restored.

“We can only hope that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is quick to show similar determination to mete out justice on the crooks who are robbing us all of a brighter future.”

Abramjee said kingpins in illicit trade have been living in the lap of luxury, using money that should have been spent on education, health and homes.

“Now it’s time to see these parasites dressed in orange overalls. Every proud South African should want to lock them up.”

War on illegal cigarettes

Meanwhile, a recent a report by market research company IPSOS revealed that authorities are losing the fight against the sale of illegal cigarettes in South Africa.

The report shows that criminals are flooding shops with the illegal cigarettes and robbing South Africa of billions in vital revenue.

Abramjee said Sars needed to do more to win the war against illegal cigarettes.

“There are four times as many fuel station shops selling cigarettes than a year ago, and a single pack can now be bought for as little as R7, even cheaper than in the last survey in October.”

The IPSOS report also disclosed that the trade in tax-evading tobacco has exploded in the past year, despite the government’s lifting of the lockdown sales ban 18 months ago.

