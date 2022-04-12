Traffic cop robbed before backup also gets robbed of gun, car

Citizen Reporter

In what the South African Police Service (SAWS) in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga, called a bizarre incident, three armed suspects allegedly robbed two traffic officers in two separate but related incidents on Monday.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, an on-duty traffic officer was driving a state vehicle – a white Nissan NP300 bakkie – along Tekwane South when he noticed a suspicious silver grey VW Polo driving towards Nelspruit.

The VW Polo reportedly overtook the traffic officer on the barrier line. Upon noticing the driver’s behaviour, the officer activated the siren to stop the car and the driver of the VW Polo halted.

“While executing his duties, talking to the driver of the vehicle, it is said that other occupants became rude and aggressive towards him. Further than that, reports indicate that one of them (passengers) suddenly drew a firearm and pointed at the traffic officer thereby snatching the keys of the state vehicle from his hands. Thereafter the suspects drove off and fled the scene with the stolen keys, leaving the officer stranded next to the road,” said Brigadier Mohlala.

Fortunately, another vehicle from the traffic department – a white Ford Focus – emerged to give backup whereby a high-speed chase ensued.

“It is said that the VW Polo then lost control and collided with a maroon Jeep. One of the three suspects sustained some injuries. The officer who was an occupant of the Ford Focus approached the suspects and he was robbed of his service firearm. They also robbed him of the state vehicle he was driving before they fled the scene, leaving behind their fellow man inside the VW Polo which was also damaged,” said Brigadier Mohlala.

The remaining suspect was arrested and allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and was also charged for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The 36-year-old man appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court today.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges to the suspect and possibly link him to the hijacking and rape case at Mhala as the investigation continues,” said Brigadier Mohlala.

The highjacked Ford Focus was later found abandoned at Myanga area in Kanyamazane moments later.

A police investigation revealed that the recovered VW Polo was reported stolen during a hijacking and rape incident at Mhala. In this incident, a man, who was with his female companion at Dingledale (Chochocho), was robbed of the silver VW Polo and also forced to transfer money to the suspects. One of the suspects allegedly raped the female victim before they fled.

Meanwhile, the remaining suspects are still at large and are being sought by the police.

“Serious drastic steps need to be taken against individuals who have no respect for the laws of this country as well as those who are mandated to enforce these laws. This country is governed by laws and lawlessness will never be tolerated,” warned Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney.