52-year-old tenant found in bed with landlord’s 14-year-old daughter

A 52-year-old tenant is recovering in hospital after being beaten up by his landlord in Waterloo, north of Durban.

The family who rented out their flatlet to the middle-aged man discovered that their 52-year-old tenant had entered their 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom through the window on Monday night, April 11, 2022.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called out to the residence at approximately 21:04 by the teenager’s sister after the family made the discovery.

“On arrival, Reaction officers located the man in one of the bedrooms. He had been severely assaulted by the girl’s father and sustained a suspected fracture to his right leg,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

The tenant then told Reaction officers that he had been ‘in a relationship’ with the teen for the past six months.

The child’s family grew suspicious when they tried to open her room door, but it was barricaded from the inside.

“They forced open the door and found a cupboard pushed against it,” said Balram.

“At that stage, the girl was standing next to her bed. When her parents removed the blanket they discovered their 52-year-old tenant under the covers.”

The 52-year-old explained that he climbed through the window after chatting to the child.

Her parents then demanded to see the child’s cellphone.

“They then found pornographic videos sent by the tenant via WhatsApp. Some videos were of him masturbating and ejaculating while others were of him nude in the shower,” said Balram.

The teen’s father then flew into a rage and allegedly assaulted the man.

Reaction Officers have since handed the tenant over to the South African Police.

Both the tenant and the child’s father were taken into custody.

Rusa was later informed by the family that no charges were brought against the tenant after the police allegedly informed them that if they pursued criminal charges against the suspect, he would then countercharge the dad for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) resulting in detention.

The family then opted not to register a criminal case. Their tenant has been hospitalised for his injuries.

The Citizen has asked KZN Saps to comment, we will update the story when we get a response.

