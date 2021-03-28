Suspect linked to spiking incidents nabbed in Mpumalanga

Citizen Reporter

Although a suspect believed to be linked to a few recent spiking incidents has been nabbed, motorists have been urged to be vigilant on the roads.

According to the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, these incidents take place particularly on either side of the N4 Road at Hectorspruit, near Impala Siding and Komatipoort in Nkomazi.

“These incidents normally occur late in the evening or in the early hours of the morning. Once motorists drive over these objects, their tyres get punctured or their vehicles damaged in the process, forcing them to stop and inspect their vehicles. While doing so, the armed suspects then violently approach and rob them of their valuables, such as cash, cellphones and other personal items,” Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said in a statement.

This comes after incidents of tyre spikes were reported recently in the area. Thereafter, police at Komatipoort arrested a 20-year-old male suspect on the evening of Wednesday, 13 April.

It was revealed that the man is from Mozambique and was in South Africa illegally and was, therefore, also charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

This follows a horrific incident that took place on Monday of a taxi driver being hacked to death allegedly by a group of 20 armed men.

The victim was transporting people from South Africa to Mozambique when the suspects reportedly put spikes on the road he was travelling on.

The brutal attack of the driver occurred between Hectorspruit and the Coopersdal junction, at about 11pm.

The occupants were robbed, and unfortunately, the driver was hacked to death and he was certified dead after being found a few metres from the minibus he was driving.

Police at Komatipoort opened a case with a count of murder and another case of armed robbery was opened.

Police operationalized information and proceeded to a certain tavern in Mjajane (Hectorspruit) on 13 April where they arrested the said suspect.

During his arrest, police found an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in his possession.

Police say they cannot rule out the possibility of linking the 20-year-old foreign national to the robbery incidents alluded to as the investigation continues and some items were recovered.

“Thus far, following the man’s arrest, the probe by police has led to the discovery of various places where suspects are believed to have hidden suspected robbed items. In those places, the astute members managed to find more items, including cell phones, cash (both Mozambican and South African notes) as well as other dangerous weapons. All the evidence suggests a syndicate that preys on travellers and police are hopeful that more arrests will be made soon,” Mohlala explained.

The suspect is due to appear before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 19 April.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi