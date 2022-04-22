Three bank teller’s accomplices convicted of theft and money laundering

Kgomotso Phooko

Three bank tellers accomplices from the Eastern Cape have been convicted on charges of theft and money laundering on Thursday.

The trio were convicted by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha.

The trio are part of the eight arrested in February 2016 in connection to the money they defrauded an Absa client between November to December 2015.

Xolile Tom,42, Khanyisa Fumbe, 40 and Andiswa Madolwana, 36 are scheduled for sentencing on 15 May 2022.

According to Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase the case against the remaining four is scheduled for court today.

Main culprit

Nkwalase said the arrests comes after the conviction and sentencing of the main culprit Siphokazi Katyu who was sentenced to 10 years in September 2020.

The then 33-year-old was a customer services clerk employee at Kwadwesi Absa branch in Port Elizabeth when she defrauded a client of R1 164 057.20.

Katyu altered the flexi savings account of the client and changed the physical address and cellphone number.

The former bank teller then issued a debit card on the client’s portfolio and linked the card to the flexy debit card with a 32-day notice and money market accounts which did not belong to the client.

Katyu then transferred the money to the suspects accounts.

During the period, the debit card was used at five ATMS to transfer the R1.1 million from the money markets accounts to the flexi account without the client’s knowledge or permission.

During the trial, the court found that neither did the client request the changes made to the account or authorise a debit card to be linked to it.

