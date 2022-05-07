Six suspects nabbed for possessions of firearms

Lethabo Malatsi

Six suspects have been arrested in two separate incidents this past week for possession of firearms in Khayelitsha, Western Cape and Eldorado Park, Soweto.

Khayelitsha

Four suspects were arrested after firing gunshots toward Harare police members in Enkanini informal settlement Khayelitsha on Friday.

The accused were arrested for possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, possession of presumed stolen property and attempted murder.

Following a search for suspects involved in a case of carjacking.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the suspects are between the ages of 22 and 25.

The search led police officials to an informal settlement in Enkanini.

“Unknown suspects inside the shack fired numerous gunshots at the officers when they knocked at the door, with the officers returning fire in retaliation,” said Swartbooi in a statement.

Khayelitsha Saps members confiscated three pistols with ammunition and mobile phones.

“Three of the suspects who sustained injuries as a result of gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment under police guard,” Swartbooi added.

The four suspects are expected to appear before the Khayelitsha Magistrate court soon.

Eldorado Park

Meanwhile, two suspects were nabbed for possession of unlicensed ammunition and possession of an unlicensed firearm on Thursday.

Following a random stop and searches conducted by the Eldorado Park Crime Prevention Unit in Slovo Park.

Sergeant Roxanne Gibbs said a suspect aged 27 was found to be in possession of unlicensed live ammunition.

“The members who continued executing their random stop and searches furthermore found a 30-year-old man at Jamila’s Centre along Silver Street in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Roxanne Gibbs wrote in a statement.

The duo is expected to appear in court soon.

Suspect killed and three others arrested following shootout with police

This comes after one suspect was fatally wounded while three other suspects were arrested after a shootout with the police for hijacking.

The alleged hijackers were arrested in April at Verena.

Three firearms and a hijacked vehicle were recovered by the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

Additional information by Kgomotso Phooko

