Diesel heist: Man shot, R5.5m worth of diesel stolen

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot a man and stole diesel worth millions of rand during a robbery at Louis Trichardt diesel depot in Limpopo.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the suspects filled six trucks with R5.5 million worth of diesel.

It is alleged a truck entered the premises under the pretence of buying diesel, the manager opened the gate for the truck.

According to a police statement the robbers jumped out of the truck armed with firearms.

“They took the remote control and cellphone from the manager and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash,” read the statement.

The manager and four other employees were locked separately, the employees hands were tied with cables and their cellphones taken.

During the robbery, a company driver who was sitting in a truck parked at the premises was shot and seriously injured, according to the statement.

Six other trucks drove in the premises, filled the trucks with R5.5 million worth of diesel before they fled.

Police were called and found the 43-year-old injured man and took him to a hospital.

A manhunt for the suspects was launched while investigations are underway.

Police investigations revealed the registration number of one of the trucks belongs to a Volvo sedan in Gauteng.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 0798945501 or call the toll free number 0860010111 or may contact the nearest police station.

