Mpumalanga police still searching for six-year-old girl who went missing last month

Mpumalanga police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a six-year-old girl who went missing last month.

Bontle Zethu Ditebogo Mashiyane, from Mganduzweni in Masoyi near White River, disappeared on Saturday, 30 April 2022.

The six year old was last seen playing with her friends at home at about 11 am.

Mashiyane is described as light in complexion with a brush cut and weighed about 17.7 kgs.

On the day that she went missing, she was wearing a pink T-Shirt as well as pink tracksuit trousers without shoes on her feet.

Investigation

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police believe that Collen Hlongwane could assist them in their investigation as he might know the whereabouts of Mashiyane.

Police urged Hlongwane to immediately contact them or go to the nearest police station.

“According to the police report, on the said day the girl was playing with other children at home. Later it was discovered that she disappeared without a trace.

“Her family then grew concerned after failed attempts to find her and they reported the matter to the police at Masoyi on the same Saturday,” Mohlala said in a statement.

Case highly prioritised

He said the case was highly prioritised as it was handled by a specialised unit of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Pienaar.

He said anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact Detective Sergeant Pretty Nsimba at 072 103 4717 / 083 442 3403 or the standby number for FCS at Pienaar at 082 303 9798.

“Alternatively members of the public can contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS APP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

