Matric fraud: Durban man arrested for forging medical school admission points

Citizen Reporter

A Durban man is expected to appear in court on charges of fraud for allegedly altering his matric certificate points 12 years ago to gain admission to medical school.

Durban matric fraud

The 29-year-old man from Imbilo is reportedly scheduled to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 31 May 2022.

“It is alleged that the suspect forged his matric certificate and altered the pass marks to gain admission at the university in 2010,” said Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo.

The medical school discovered the fraudulent certificate four years into his studies.

“Whilst he was doing the fourth year at medical school, it was discovered that he used a fraudulent certificate,” Mhlongo added in a statement.

ALSO READ: Father and son arrested for R99 debit order syndicate

Hawks investigating

A case of fraud was reported at Umbilo police station which led to his arrest.

“The case was provisionally withdrawn and the investigation was taken over by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation,” Mhlongo concluded.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

ALSO READ: The incredible rescue of a 2-year-old toddler in Western Cape