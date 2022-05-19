Security guards out on R3,000 bail after allegedly stealing medication from clinics

Citizen Reporter

Two security officers accused of stealing medication from clinics in Mpumalanga were released on R3,000 bail each by the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Khetiwe Moloi, 49, and Dumisani Aaron Mahlasela, 61, are security guards at Blue Line security company.

Blue Line provides security for various clinics around the Gert Sibande district municipality in Mpumalanga, according to the Hawks.

“[The guards] were arrested by the Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, together with the Secunda K9 dog unit, on Tuesday 17 May 2022,” reads the statement.

The arrests come after the Hawks received information about a security guard who was selling medication.

Their investigation led them to a house in Embalenhle Ext 4 where they found Moloi, who granted them permission to search the house.

Moloi was arrested after different types of medications and surgical gloves were found and confiscated.

Further investigations led the team to her colleague, Mahlasela, who lives at Emalahleni. After searching his house, the Hawks found various medications which require prescriptions.

The pair were arrested for possession of government medicine as well as contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Control Amendment Act 19 of 1976

The case has been postponed to 14 July 2022 to allow for further investigations.

