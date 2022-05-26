Services suspended at Centurion Licensing Centre after break-in

Faizel Patel

Criminals have broken into the Centurion Licensing Centre in Tshwane and stolen equipment, hampering the effective functioning of the facility.

The break-in happened on Wednesday night.

Centurion Licensing Centre robbery

The Roads and Transport Department said at least 35 computers were stolen from the centre.

“The following services are currently suspended until further notice: driving license renewals, registration and licensing of motor vehicles.”

The department said the centre will continue to render some services, including the application and testing for driving licenses and testing for learner licenses.

“The matter has been reported to the South African Police Service who are busy with further investigations. We urge our residents to make use of the following alternative centres in the city – Watloo, Rayton, Akasia and Bronkhorstspruit.”

Licence penalties

Meanwhile, motorists driving with expired driver’s licences are expected to receive harsh penalties.

The grace period for motorists whose licences expired during the Covid-19 lockdown ended on 5 May 2022.

This applies to driver’s and learner’s licences, including professional and temporary driving permits which expired between March 2020 and August 2021.

Licence backlog

During a media briefing at the Grasmere toll plaza, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said there would be no more extensions after the driving licence renewal grace period lapsed.

Mbalula said the country had a backlog of 1.3 million expired driver’s licence cards that have yet to be renewed.

“Analysis of the backlog by age of drivers who have not renewed their driving licence cards show that motorists between the ages of 25 and 50 years constitute 68% of drivers who have yet to renew their licence cards,” he said.

Online bookings

Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA), said they noted the online bookings remain unresolved.

Beard said motorists became frustrated with the constant struggle and abandon efforts to renew their documents.

“Until every centre in South Africa operates at the same levels as the two flagship centres in Gauteng, we cannot accept that everything is being done to accommodate all motorists.”

Beard said the AA will continue calling for an extension of the renewal deadline.

