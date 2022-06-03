EFF condemns murder of senior party member in KZN

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have condemned the ongoing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, after a senior member of the party was shot dead in the province.

Mxolisi Buthelezi, the EFF’s uMkhanyakude district chairperson, was driving to a caucus meeting on Thursday with another party member when he was shot.

According to police, the duo were attacked by an unknown vehicle with suspects who fired several gunshots at him in a drive-by shooting.

Buthelezi died on the scene while the party member was wounded in the leg and rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the killing is unknown and a case of murder is being investigated by Kwamsane Saps

The EFF said in a statement that KwaZulu-Natal has always been known for its political intolerance.

“It is shameful to note that since the establishment of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry in 2016, there has been no major breakthrough into these political killings. KZN continues to be a bloodbath for political killings and no meaningful intervention has been made by the ruling Government.”

The red berets have called on Saps to investigate this matter with urgency and leave no stone unturned in trying to find those who were involved in the murder of Buthelezi.

“We strongly condemn the ongoing political killings in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal and call for political stability and maturity particularly during this time.”

The EFF said Buthelezi was a dedicated ‘solider of the movement’, who joined the party while it was not fashionable to do so.

“He was a committed activist of his community who served his people with pride. Not only was Buthelezi the Regional Chairperson of the EFF in Umkhanyakude but he was also a councillor and an Executive Member under the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.”

The party also conveyed its condolences to the family, fighters, friends and colleagues of Buthelezi.

