Man on the run after chopping his mother into pieces

Lethabo Malatsi

An 65-year-old woman was murdered and her body cut into pieces in her house in Riverside, Free State, and the main suspect in the murder is apparently her own son.

The woman’s 30-year-old son also allegedly attempted to murder his father before feeling the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini said the murder was committed some time between Monday 06 May 2022 and Tuesday 07 May 2022.

Elderly woman cut into pieces

According to Phumelelo Dhlamini, police responded to a murder scene and found a number of human body parts in a home’s garage at Riverside.

The deceased was identified as Modiehi Khodumo Mokoena, 65.

Dhlamini said when Modiehi’s husband, Motsumi Joseph Mokoena, returned home, he apparently discovered his son packing the remains of Modiehi inside a plastic bag.

When Mokoena confronted his son, the latter took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

He sustained serious stab wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Dhlamini described the suspect as being 1,5 m tall, with natural hair, no beard, and slender in body shape. He was last seen wearing a striped T shirt and black jeans.

Murder of a five-year-old

In an unrelated incident, a five-year-old boy was killed by his cousin in Nyakelang, Limpopo on Monday.

The victim’s mother came back from work and when she didn’t find her two minor children at home, she assumed they were playing at the neighbour’s house.

However, she grew wary when she only found the eldest child and started searching for the other.

The distraught mother decided to check inside her nephew’s room who stays few houses away, and made the shocking discovery of the lifeless body of the child next to the basin.

The nephew was himself later killed, when the community caught him and beat him to death.

