Over 1500 suspects arrested during police operations in Gauteng

More than 1500 suspects were apprehended during crime combatting operations in Gauteng over the weekend, while police also recovered 14 unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Most of the crimes ranged from murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), and rape.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, most of the suspects were arrested during the tracing of wanted suspects and stop and search operations in various parts of the province.

At least 460 people were nabbed during a stop and search in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni District, and Masondo says some suspects were arrested for crimes including murder, robbery, and rape.

“Over 500 suspects were arrested in Tshwane District, amongst those arrested, 200 were nabbed during the tracing of wanted suspects for car hijacking, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Masondo said in a statement.

Police recovered eight stolen vehicles and four unlicensed firearms were seized.

A team comprising of Saps, Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metro Police Department and other law enforcement agencies nabbed over 380 suspects for various offences.

Similar arrests were made in Sedibeng and West Rand districts, which resulted in more than 190 people arrested.

“The arrested suspects will appear before various Magistrate Courts in Gauteng from Monday while others were released after paying admission of guilt fines,” Masondo concluded.

Last week, Gauteng police arrested at least 930 people, including suspects wanted for various crimes committed across the province.

The suspects were handcuffed during several operations that were conducted throughout the province.

They were arrested for various crimes including possession and dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, unlicensed firearms and ammunition, illegal immigrants and illegal dealing of liquor amongst others.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 558 suspects who have been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes. 68 of the arrests are gender-based violence related crimes.

