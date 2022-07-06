News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Crime
News
»
South Africa
»
Crime
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
6 Jul 2022
5:35 pm
Inanda woman brutally raped and burnt to death
Citizen Reporter
Doris Sithole's partner only found out about her death when neighbours told him that her murder was trending on social media.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN