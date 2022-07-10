News
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
10 Jul 2022
10:26 am
Four killed when gunmen opened fire in Pietermaritzburg tavern
Citizen Reporter
It is alleged that two armed men entered the tavern in Sweetwaters and started shooting randomly at patrons.
Picture: iStock