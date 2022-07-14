Marizka Coetzer
Crime

Mamelodi tavern gunmen ‘like hunters’

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the shooting at Mamelodi party was targeted

The Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi on 13 July 2022 where one person was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Taverns were in the spotlight again for all the wrong reasons after another tavern shooting in Mamelodi left one person dead. A security guard working at the tavern across the road from where the fatal shooting happened early on Tuesday morning agreed to speak anonymously for fear of being targeted. This follows three other tavern shootings over the past five days, in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg. “We are used to people drinking and grooving, but this was the first time something like this happened,” he said. “The young laaities like to fight, I am an old man, I don’t get...

