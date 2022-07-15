Seven people ‘brutally’ murdered on Free State farm

Citizen Reporter

Seven people have been killed on a farm in Kestell, in the Free State.

The victims were all shot.

On Friday, the farm owner came across the lifeless bodies of the farm workers inside their house on the farm.

“The victims were brutally shot and killed by unknown suspect(s). The motive behind the killing is not yet known,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

The victims were six women and a young man.

Their names and ages are not known at this stage.

“Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Baile Motswenyane has ordered an urgent mobilisation of maximum resources to make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” said Makhele.

The police are asking for anyone with information on the murders to contact Colonel Ben Bolsiek of the Provincial Organised Crime unit at 082 466 8530. Information can also be provided to Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or via the MySAPS app.