18 Jul 2022
Crime

Mass shootings: SANDF deployment not the answer to killing spree – expert

Scared citizens look to the SANDF for protection as crime spikes.

Police conduct an operation in Alexandra, 15 July 2022, following a series of criminal shootings across the township which left five people dead and eight injured. Picture: Michel Bega
The recent spate of tavern killings and brutal mass shootings have left many South Africans living in fear, and questioning whether it is time to deploy soldiers across the country. However, experts say deploying soldiers would be a bad idea and will not do anything to prevent the shootings or bring to justice those behind them. SANDF explicitly prevented from conducting crime intelligence Director at African Defence Review Darren Olivier said it was important to bear in mind the number of personnel the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can deploy internally was relatively small and dwarfed by the number...

