Six Mpumalanga licensing officials busted for multi-million Rand fraud

Kgomotso Phooko

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Hawks have busted an alleged multi-million Rand vehicle licensing fraud ring in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Investigation into the ring estimates that the province has lost close to R60 million in revenue due to their activities.

The RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) said in a statement on Monday, they have arrested six officials In Mbombela for the vehicle licensing fraud ring.

“Five provincial administrators and a municipal clerk in Mbombela are alleged to have fraudulently redetermined the classification of hundreds of vehicles to avoid paying licensing fees and penalties,” read the RTMC statement.

ALSO READ: Property Practitioners watchdog charge CEO Mohlala-Mulaudzi with fraud and corruption

Five provincial administrators and Mbombela clerk are alleged to have fraudulently redetermined classification of hundreds of V/h to avoid payment of licensing fees and penalties. pic.twitter.com/4afKRsmWDs— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) July 18, 2022

The suspects are alleged to have committed the crimes between 2018 and 2019.

The crimes were committed between 2018 and 2019 and its believed they colluded with many officials from registering authorities in Mpumalanga.— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) July 18, 2022

“The crimes were committed between 2018 and 2019 and it is believed they colluded with many officials from registering authorities in Mpumalanga.”

The suspects are facing a total of 603 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Investigations indicate the prov lost close to 60M in revenue. They face 603 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering when they appear in Mbombela specialised commercial crimes court later today.— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) July 18, 2022

They are expected to make an appearance at the Mbombela specialised commercial court later today.

NOW READ: Ex-Transnet executives back in court, more arrests expected