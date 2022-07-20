Three suspects arrested for unlicensed possession of firearms in Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police arrested three suspects in separate operations for the unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition in Alexandra, Cosmo City and Tshwane.

Alexandra and Cosmo City

Two men, aged 44 and 33, were arrested in Alexandra and Cosmo City, Johannesburg, for selling firearms and ammunition in the area.

They were found in possession of more than 20 rounds of ammunition and four unlicensed firearms.

Police pounced on the suspects after receiving a tip-off about people dealing in illegal firearms in Alexandra and Cosmo City.

The first suspect was arrested in a house in Cosmo City. During the arrest, police found a firearm with serial numbers filed off, and a magazine.

“The information led the police to the second house in Alexandra. Upon searching the house and the suspect, police recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition that includes a 9mm pistol, a 9mm Uzzi and 38 special,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

Masondo said the suspects were previously arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

“The suspects are facing charges of dealing in and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Masondo said.

ALSO READ: Alexandra murders: Police arrest eighth suspect

Suspect arrested in Tshwane

Meanwhile, another suspect was arrested after he was found with an unlicensed firearm in Rietgat, Tshwane, on Tuesday.

Masondo said the 33-year-old suspect is alleged to be involved in hijackings and robberies in the area.

“The police are working with the community to recover the weapons that are used in the commission of serious and violent crimes in Alexandra and other parts of Gauteng,” Masondo said in the statement.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the team for arresting the suspects and recovering illegal firearms that are in circulation.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

NOW READ: Two security guards killed in separate Soweto shootings