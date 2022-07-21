Police arrest 24 illegal miners in Limpopo

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Limpopo on Wednesday nabbed over 20 suspected illegal miners in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo.

The operation led to the arrest of 24 suspected illegal miners and the confiscation of mining equipment and unprocessed chrome.

The police, together with the Departments of Home Affairs, Department of Mineral Resources, immigration officials, EMS and Phoenix mine security, conducted the operation in the Atok area in Sekhukhune district.

ALSO READ: 97 illegal miners and a farm owner nabbed in Heidelberg

Some suspects are illegal immigrants

Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said 22 of the 24 suspects were found to be in the country illegally.

During the operation, police confiscated 13 jackhammers, 7 buckets, 1 generator, 11 shovels, 3 electrical cords, chrome and R16,450 in cash.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 54, are expected to appear at the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They are facing charges of illegal mining, possession of suspected illegal mining equipment as well as chrome, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrests.

“Community members are warned to desist from engaging in these illegal activities. The police will persistently conduct similar operations in all affected areas with the aim of bringing perpetrators to book. I therefore appeal to members of the community to report these illegal activities immediately to the police,” said Hadebe.

NOW READ: Benoni residents petition government to stop illegal mining near their homes