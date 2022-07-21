Cop allegedly kills man and woman before shooting himself

Alex Japho Matlala

A Limpopo police officer – trained to advise people not to take the law into their own hands – this week allegedly shot and killed two people in cold blood before turning the gun on himself.

The incident, which sent shock waves throughout the province, happened during lunch time in Seshego Zone-3, just outside Polokwane, on Wednesday.

Police said the 27-year-old constable was attached to the Roedtan police station outside Marble Hall in the Sekhukhune region. The constable allegedly found a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, in the company of another man.

He allegedly confronted them and shot them dead before turning the gun on himself. Police said all the three persons were certified dead on the scene.

“His service pistol was also found on the scene. It is not clear at this stage what prompted the incident but domestic related challenges cannot be ruled out,” Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on Thursday.

He said police have opened of two counts of murder and investigations were continuing. Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Polly Boshielo condemned the incident.

“This is a very tragic and traumatic incident,” said Boshielo, who has just been reshuffled from the Limpopo department of education.

“We encourage our police officers to always seek help when experiencing personal problems of any kind. Our wellness section is always ready to listen and offer professional assistance at all material times.

“We are deeply saddened by these gruesome murders and we are sending our condolences to all the affected families.”

Boshielo added that psycho-social professionals would be made available to offer necessary counselling to the families affected by the two murders.