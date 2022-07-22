Collins Chabane Mayor, Moses Maluleke gunned down, son wounded

Faizel Patel

Police are on the hunt for three suspects in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor, 56-year-old Moses Maluleke, who was gunned down in his home on Thursday night.

Maluleke and his 18-year-old son were approached by the suspects outside his home in Saselamani village at 7pm.

According to police, the trio of suspects demanded money from the father and son.

“When the pair could not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe says Maluleke died from his wounds on the scene while his son, who was wounded in the gunfire, was rushed to the hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

Speaking to The Citizen, ANC Limpopo spokesperson Machaka Mathole Jimmy confirmed the shooting.

“Last night, we received the very sad news about the killing of the ANC Deputy Secretary in the Vhembe region as well as the mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality.”

Jimmy said the details surrounding the shooting were still unclear.

“At this stage, all that we can confirm is that a leader of the ANC and the mayor of the municipality has been gunned down at his home. We can’t speculate on the circumstances that led to his shooting.

“However, we will allow law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter. All that we know is that he has been gunned down and his son been injured and has been taken to the hospital,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy added the ANC Provincial and Vhembe leadership would be visiting Maluleke’s family and his son in the hospital.

“We condemn this barbaric and senseless killing of our leader and the mayor of the people. We are calling on members of the public with any information to pass that on to law enforcement agencies.”

Meanwhile, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service(SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has instructed Limpopo police to ‘mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for Maluleke’s murder.

Mathe says a case of murder and attempted murder is being investigated.

