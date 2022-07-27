Gauteng woman arrested in possession of drugs worth over R1.5 million

Lethabo Malatsi

Gauteng police arrested a 44-year-old woman on Tuesday after drugs valued over R1.5 million were found at her premises in Florida.

She is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of manufacturing, dealing as well as possession of narcotics.

Her arrest comes after police received information that she was manufacturing drugs on Lange Avenue, in Florida, Johannesburg.

Narcotics valued over R1.5 million

A team comprising of members of the Counter Narcotics Intelligence, West Rand K9 and the Provincial Investigation Unit raided the suspect’s premises and found drug manufacturing equipment.

The team also found dried magic mushrooms, capsules containing magic mushroom powder, crystal meth and cannabis oil valued over R1.5 million.

OR Tambo International Airport drug bust

Meanwhile, the same team arrested two suspects on 22 July after they were found to be in possession of 2kg of crystal meth and 300g of heroin worth approximately R1 million at the OR Tambo International Airport.

“This success was preceded by the arrest of a suspect for allegedly dealing in narcotics through a vending machine at a shop in Broadacres Shopping Centre, in Johannesburg, on 8 July.

“The suspect was also charged for possession and dealing in cannabis and the vending machine was seized,” Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement.

