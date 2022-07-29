News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Crime
News
»
South Africa
»
Crime
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
29 Jul 2022
11:57 am
Robbers shoot five-year-old and fourteen-year-old sibling in KZN
Citizen Reporter
The 14-year-old was shot in the side of her stomach and the five-year-old sustained a gunshot wound above her ear.
House robbers shoot children in Pietermaritzburg
Read more on these topics
Pietermaritzburg