Three people nabbed for murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Moses Maluleke, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed.

Addressing the media at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg ahead the ANC’s national policy conference on Friday, Cele said that the suspects were on Thursday night.

“I want to congratulate the team that arrested the three perpetrators that killed the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality last night. We congratulate,” he said.

Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Saselamani Village, Limpopo, last Thursday while his 18-year-old son also was wounded in the process.

The trio of suspects demanded money from the father and son, according to police, who are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

This week, a R250,000 reward was offered for any information relating to the shooting.

Krugersdorp incident

Meanwhile, Cele also confirmed that three suspects have been arrested following the rape and robbery of a production crew in West Village, Krugersdorp on Thursday night.

Eights victims were allegedly raped by a group of men, believed to be miners, before robbing them of their belongings, according to the police.

Cele said there were a total of 20 suspects – including the three suspects who were arrested.

“It was 22 people; 12 women and 10 men. Two hours after they had arrived the men attacked them and when they tried to run away, they shot at them and forced them to sleep down.

“And then 10 other similar men came and they started to rape them, eight women were raped, I have the names here but I’m not going to give the names here of those women,” Cele said.

The minister indicated that three of the women were gang raped, one was raped by 10 men “simultaneously, exchanging on her”, another by eight and the last one by six.

He also said the women ages ranged from 19 to 35 years old.

It was believed that they robbed all the victims of their clothes, cellphones, rings, passports, watches, handbags, cash, camera and other valuables to the value of at least R1.5 million.

“That’s a bad situation; most of them are young girls around Johannesburg. And their job, they look like models who were just there to have this music video,” Cele added.

Police are investigating cases of rape and armed robbery.

Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea