2 Aug 2022
6:00 am
Crime

War on crime: Have we lost?

Experts gun for new crime strategy in South Africa.

Police Minister Bheki Cele during the release of crime statistics for the second quarter of 2021/2022 at GCIS, 19 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Minister of Police Bheki Cele said yesterday South Africans did not need to hear they are safe, they need to feel safe. Cele and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola were giving an update on their plans to combat crime following a bloody and deadly July. Victimologist from the department of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Limpopo Prof Jaco Barkhuizen said the country was losing the war against crime. “Crime stats are increasing and there is no comprehensive crime prevention strategy. Our current strategy needs to be updated and take into account what’s happening on the ground,”...

