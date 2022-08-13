Two more arrested for the murder of Collins Chabane mayor

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke and the attempted murder of his 18-year-old son.

The 56-year-old Maluleke was gunned down in Xikundu Village, on 21 July at his homestead.

It is understood Maluleke and his son were approached by three unknown suspects who demanded money from the father and son.

The teenager was also shot and wounded.

“The two additional suspects are aged 46 and 47. One of the suspects was arrested in Thohoyandou and the other in Saselamani,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Two others, Shumani Nemadodzi, 47 and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, abandoned their bail applications Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They are facing several charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police initially arrested three people for the crime, but the third man was released after he could not be linked to the incident.

“Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the team for the sterling investigations and has thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime.

“The suspects will appear in Malamulele magistrate court on Monday, 15 August 2022 on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition,” Mojapelo said.

