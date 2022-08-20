Marizka Coetzer
SA crime stats: More murders in 3 months, than 6 months of Ukraine war deaths

An expert says the decrease in some of the crimes reported was not because of better policing.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele speaks during the quarterly crime statistics briefing held at the GCIS in Pretoria, 19 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
More South Africans were murdered over the past three months than civilians killed in the Ukraine war over six months. According to the United Nations (UN), 5 401 civilians were killed between 4 February and 7 August while 6 424 people were murdered in South Africa between April 2022 to June 2022. Despite some of the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year crime statistics decreasing, 2141 murders were reported per month resulting in 71 murders committed daily and three murders per hour. ALSO READ: SA crime stats: Decrease in rape, but ‘worrisome’ increase in murders Police minister e Bheki...

