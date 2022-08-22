Eastern Cape teen raped, allegedly by the detective investigating her case

Narissa Subramoney

Police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said a Kei Mouth Police Station detective accused of raping a teenager has since resigned.

The 45-year-old police officer made his first appearance at the Komga Magistrate Court.

The detective allegedly attacked the 17-year-old a day before Woman’s Day, after she had opened a case against her boyfriend.

Detective proposed a relationship with the teen

The officer went to fetch the teenager from her home to be interviewed at the police station.

But, en route to the station, the detective apparently made sexual advances and tried to solicit a ‘relationship’ with the minor – which she rejected.

When the cop and teen arrived at the Kei Mouth police station, he led her to an office, where he then allegedly raped her.

The traumatised youngster reportedly then stabbed the detective in an effort to escape the ordeal.

She managed to flee and immediately alerted his colleagues on duty, who then arrested him.

The case has been postponed to 29 August 2022, for a formal bail application.

Decrease in sexual offences

Women’s month will end on a note of mixed feelings after the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, last week reported that rape rates had decreased.

Sexual offences, such as rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences had decreased by more than 800 cases.

But, even with a decrease in sexual offences cases, the number of reported rape cases remains high, with only moderate numbers around convictions.

There were 9 516 rape cases opened with Saps between April and June 2022. The North West and Northern Cape provinces are the only provinces to report increases in this crime category.

Disturbingly, 3 780 of these rapes took place in the homes of either the rapists or victims. Around 1 546 people were raped in public places such as streets, parks and beaches.

*Additional reporting by Devina Haripersad

