Armed robbers take car and guns from security guards in Mpumalanga

Two security guards had their guns and patrol vehicle taken by armed robbers in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Two cellphones and a bullet proof vest were also taken, said police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala.

The crime happened while the guards had parked their car and were monitoring the area.

The car was later found abandoned on a street in the Dwarsloop area of Bushbuckridge.

Mohlala said anyone who might have information about the crime can contact the investigating officer Captain Evans Mashego on 082 319 9732 or Crime stop number on 08600 10111. Information can also be sent via the MySAPS app.

Security guard shot in the face

Another security guard was a victim of crime in Bushbuckridge on Friday afternoon.

The guard was shot in the face by five armed robbers who overpowered him after he collected money from a kiosk at Garelane.

“One [suspect] followed him in the kiosk pretending to be a customer. When he was about to exit the kiosk with the money trunk, the suspect who was inside shot him once on the side of his face, next to his eye,” said Mohlala.

The suspect, along with his four accomplices, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The guard was immediately taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

Additional reporting by Siphumelele Khumalo

