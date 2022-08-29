Police re-arrest escapee charged with murder and robberies

Siphumelele Khumalo

South African Police Service (SAPS) have re-arrested a suspect in Mpumalanga, Acornhoek, who escaped from holding cells at the Emakhazeni Magistrate’s Court last week Thursday.

According to SAPS, Karabo Chilone, aged 29 was hiding at Boelang Trust in the RDP houses near Acornhoek and escaped just before his court appearance.

He was initially arrested for various charges which include a murder which took place in 2020, attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery which happened in Machadodorp as well.

SAPS stated that police offers who were on duty said the inmates were reportedly being transported from Middelburg Prison to attend court at Emakhazeni Magistrate’s Court earlier around 09:30 that morning.

“When other inmates were being accompanied to the holding cell by the court orderlies, it is alleged that Chiloane somehow got inside a consultation room next to the holding cell without being noticed. Later around 10:15 when the court orderlies went to fetch him so that he could appear in court, it was then realised that he had gone AWOL (sic).”

“A case of escape from lawful custody was immediately opened with an additional charge of aiding an inmate to escape. A padlock from one of the burglar gates was also missing subsequent to the realisation of his escape.”

“Police immediately assembled their resources in pursuit of Chiloane and the information gathered by the intelligence structure came in handy hence he was cornered today around 10:00 am where he thought no one would find him,” said SAPS.

The suspect is will appear soon at the same court and will additionally answer to charges of escaping from lawful custody while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearing stunt.

In the meantime, provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has thanked police, media and public for ensuring that justice is served.

“We are glad that the suspect was re-arrested in a short space of time so that he can face the music. What he did was to add more charges to himself. If it happens that the suspect was somehow assisted by the officials then heads will definitely roll without any fear or favour,” said the General.

