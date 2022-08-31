Reitumetse Makwea
31 Aug 2022
South Africans too scared to set foot outside their doors

About 163 000 households experienced car thefts, while 40 000 experienced murder during the past five years.

While there have been slight reductions in the levels of crime, a huge majority of South Africans – regardless of their sex – feel unsafe walking in their neighbourhoods, day or night. Criminologist Dr Guy Lamb said he was concerned South Africans said they no longer felt safe compared to previous years – and almost half of the households lost trust in the SA Police Service (Saps). “So there are people who have indicated they’ve been victims of certain categories of crime, but then there’s a portion of those people who will go and report to the police,” he said....

